Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 54,390 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,390 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.53. 153,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

