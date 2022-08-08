Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $383.38. The company had a trading volume of 134,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,806. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

