Oxygen Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $290,313.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 35,807,208 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

