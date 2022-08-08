Pancake Bunny Trading 14.5% Higher This Week (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $54,843.71 and approximately $53,073.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,825.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00132270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

