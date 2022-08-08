PancakeSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $90.16 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00018735 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $632.34 million and $90.16 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.98 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00132177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068090 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 317,314,704 coins and its circulating supply is 141,190,150 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.