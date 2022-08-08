Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 46.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $81,752.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $81,752.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,239 shares of company stock worth $445,752. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

