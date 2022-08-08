Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 13500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Parkit Enterprise Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$222.96 million and a PE ratio of -66.43.

About Parkit Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.