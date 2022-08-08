Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 437,827 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,827 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.9% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 3.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $67,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 208,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.