Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 17,165 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,982,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,507,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 104,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,160. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

