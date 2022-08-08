Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

NYSE:J traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

