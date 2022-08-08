Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

