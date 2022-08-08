Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,293. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

