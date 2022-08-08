Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.97. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $349.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

