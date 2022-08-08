Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.63. 60,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

