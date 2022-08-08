Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,009 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after acquiring an additional 795,607 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $48.96. 78,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,695,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

