Pascal 24 Hour Volume Reaches $46.00 (PASC)

Pascal (PASC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Pascal has a total market capitalization of $246,364.29 and $46.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pascal has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Pascal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 155.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.01902727 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,818.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
Pascal Profile
Pascal (PASC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,702,775 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pascal Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pascal using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pascal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pascal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.