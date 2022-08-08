Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.17. Paya shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1,868 shares changing hands.

Paya Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $965.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.74 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paya

Paya Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.