Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Insider Sells $481,500.00 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paycor HCM Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PYCR traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,941. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Paycor HCM by 2,171.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
