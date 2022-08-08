Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises approximately 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Paylocity worth $117,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 296,846 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,389,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paylocity by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,460,000 after acquiring an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Paylocity by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of PCTY traded up $12.63 on Monday, reaching $267.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day moving average of $191.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

