Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $12.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.89. 5,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,546. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.35. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 296,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,389,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 17.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

