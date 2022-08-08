PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PayPal Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 283,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,955,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.