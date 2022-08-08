Peanut Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $147,156.54 and $137,290.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,822.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068890 BTC.

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

