Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.03) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 742 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.40 ($10.74).

Pearson Trading Down 0.3 %

Pearson stock opened at GBX 884 ($10.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 772.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 736.48. The firm has a market cap of £6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,455.56. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 897.40 ($11.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

