Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.03 Million

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Peony has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $13,151.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 313,641,000 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

