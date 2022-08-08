Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $444,365.09

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $31.74 or 0.00133226 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $444,365.09 and $447.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,822.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068890 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

