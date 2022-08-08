PEPS Coin Tops One Day Volume of $986.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $986.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00238471 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

