PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.25. 37,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.69.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

