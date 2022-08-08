Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.41-1.48 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.02. 377,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $895.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.