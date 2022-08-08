Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is GW&K Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449,510 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 284,954 shares during the period. Performance Food Group comprises approximately 1.1% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Performance Food Group worth $124,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,064,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after acquiring an additional 99,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,086,000 after purchasing an additional 425,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,166. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

