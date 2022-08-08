PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

PTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetroChina

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 13,625.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,745 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 81.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 44,604 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 117.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the period.

PetroChina Stock Performance

About PetroChina

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

