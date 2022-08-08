Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $19.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $18.09. Pharvaris shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Pharvaris Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $573.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $11,908,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

