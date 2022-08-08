Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 640 ($7.84) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.00.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of PNXGF opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.