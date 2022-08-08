Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $61,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIPR traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $126.81. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.17. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

PIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

