PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $201,709.63 and $385.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars.

