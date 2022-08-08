PIVX Market Cap Reaches $12.35 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $12.35 million and $284,945.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000294 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,796,690 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

