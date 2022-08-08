PIXEL (PXL) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $621,720.45 and $4,292.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,937.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00603540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00261963 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016421 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

