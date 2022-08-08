Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $18.00 at UBS Group

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAGP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.19.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

