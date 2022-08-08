Playcent (PCNT) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $424,604.25 and $17,033.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00130967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00071247 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It's a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. "

