Pluton (PLU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.93 Million

Pluton (PLU) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $8.06 or 0.00033845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $14.93 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pluton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

