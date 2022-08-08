POLKARARE (PRARE) Market Capitalization Achieves $78,179.89

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One POLKARARE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. POLKARARE has a total market capitalization of $78,179.89 and $122,248.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 167.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.01923297 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014477 BTC.
POLKARARE Coin Profile
POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.
POLKARARE Coin Trading
