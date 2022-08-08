Polker (PKR) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Polker (PKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Polker has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Polker has a total market capitalization of $794,683.53 and approximately $246,097.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 254.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.02163995 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014431 BTC.
About Polker
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Polker Coin Trading
