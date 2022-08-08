PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded to Outperform by Barrington Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. As a group, analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 785,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

