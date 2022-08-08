Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Buys 1,465 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 3.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $191.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.63, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $188.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,366,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

