Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $196.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

