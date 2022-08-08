Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $100.64 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

