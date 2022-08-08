Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $44.11 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $167.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

