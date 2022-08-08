Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

