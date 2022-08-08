Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $978,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,251 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

