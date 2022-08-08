Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,208,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 185,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Pfizer worth $580,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.41. 225,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,161,953. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

