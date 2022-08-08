Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,316 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,302,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,206. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

